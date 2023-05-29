 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pit bull attacks 32-Year-Old Puna woman, sending her to ICU

  • Updated
  • 0
Woman attacked by pitbull in Puna

A pitbull attacked 32 year old Amber Clauson, sending her into the ICU & unsure if she will maintain use of her arms. 

A 32 year old woman in Puna was viciously mauled by a pit bull who escaped the neighbor's yard.

PUNA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A 52-year-old woman and her 32-year-old daughter were walking their two dogs here in the Ainaloa Estate subdivision in Puna on Saturday when they were attacked by not just one dog, but then a second dog, a pit bull from across the street.

The pit bull struck so viciously the younger woman was hospitalized in the intensive care unit.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred