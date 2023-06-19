 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pioneering study shows prevalence of Alzheimer’s disease in Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Populations

  • Updated
  • 0
Breakthrough Alzheimer's Research in Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders Communities

In Hawaii, an estimated 29,000 people ages 65 and older are living with Alzheimer’s, according to the Alzheimer’s Association, with 60,000 family caregivers bearing the burden of the disease at an estimated cost of $1.9 billion in unpaid care.

Photo credit: Jaren Wilkey/BYU

KITV4's Cynthia Yip tells us about a new study to better understand the effects of Alzheimer's in Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders.

HONOLULU, HAWAII (KITV4) Alzheimer’s researchers from Brigham Young University say, considering the notable prevalence of conditions such as Type 2 diabetes, high cholesterol and hypertension within these communities, this suggests an increased risk, as these conditions are known to contribute to Alzheimer’s development.

A pioneering study is now underway to better understand the effects of Alzheimer’s disease and dementia in Native Hawaiian, Pacific Islander and other Indigenous populations.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to Cyip@kitv.com

Tags

News Anchor/Reporter

Cynthia is an award-winning journalist who returned to Hawaii as an Anchor/Reporter/MMJ from Houston. She is a graduate of the University of Hawaii with a B.A. and M.B.A. DM her on IG @CynthiaYipTV to share stories.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred