Pilot suffers minor injury following aborted takeoff at Kona airport

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with higher gusts, and seas
6 to 11 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian coastal waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
KONA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A pilot suffered minor injuries during an aborted takeoff at the Kona airport, Tuesday morning.
The incident happened just after 8:30 a.m. on runway 35 at the Kona International Airport (KOA) in Kailua-Kona.
According to an official with the Hawaii Department of Transportation, the plane – a twin-engine Cessna P227H – was starting beginning to depart when the takeoff was aborted. Officials have not said what caused the pilot to abort the takeoff.
The plane ended up in the runway safety area located at the end of runway 35. KOA rescue crews and airport firefighters responded as a precaution. HDOT says the pilot suffered some abrasions during the incident but no one was seriously hurt. There were five people, including the pilot, on the plane.
Operations at KOA were not impacted by this incident, transportation officials said.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigating this incident and says it will post a preliminary report in the coming days.
This is a developing story. Check back with KITV4 for more information.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.