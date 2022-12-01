Pilot parking fee program at Kahalu'u Beach Park now in effect

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii Island (KITV4) -- The County of Hawaii Department of Parks and Recreation is announcing a one-year pilot to implement a non-resident parking fee at Kahalu'u Beach Park.
The pilot program went into effect on Thursday, Dec. 1.
Under the program, all out-of-state visitors will pay a parking fee in 4-hour intervals from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Hawaii residents and disabled individuals will register with the attendant on duty for a free parking pass.
All net income from the project will be used solely for the benefit of the public to support ongoing protection, stewardship, and restoration of the natural and cultural resources held at Kahalu'u Beach Park.
This pilot project, managed in conjunction with the non-profit The Kohala Center (TKC), will seek to address several of the top priorities as articulated in the HTA Hawaii Island Destination Management Action Plan (DMAP) and Hawaiʻi Island's 2020-2025 Tourism Strategic Plan (TSP) by supporting the maintenance, enhancement, and protection of Kahaluʻu Bay's natural resources, 'āina-based education, and community-driven stewardship. Through an agreement with the County, TKC and a team of dedicated community volunteers and employees have been working to preserve and protect the resources at Kahalu'u Beach Park since 2006.
For more information, please call the Parks & Recreation Administration office at 808-961-8311.
