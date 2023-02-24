 Skip to main content
Pilot in Honolulu runway close call 'lost situational awareness,' NTSB report says

Investigators say a United Airlines captain who crossed the runway where another plane was landing last month in Honolulu "lost situational awareness" and was surprised by air traffic control instructions.

The January 23 incident is one of four near-collisions involving airliners on US airport runways so far this year being investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board.

