Pieology Pizzeria welcomes Corporate Chef Vito Iacopelli to Hawai'i to debut new Chef-inspired creations

Pieology pizzeria welcomes corporate Chef Vito Iacopelli to Hawai‘i on Good Morning HI
Pieology Pizzeria debuts a menu refresh and new Corporate Chef in Hawaii

Pieology Pizzeria, a pioneer in innovative fast-casual dining, is debuting an exciting menu refresh plus introducting a new corporate chef.

HONOLULU, HAWAII (KITV4) Pieology Pizzeria, a pioneer in innovative fast-casual dining, is debuting an exciting menu refresh. The restaurants are offering new chef-inspired tastes, signature pizza selections, appetizers, and desserts, across all 100+ locations in the country, including the five locations owned by Cotti Foods in Hawai‘i – ‘Āina Haina, Kailua, Pearlridge, Hale Mahana (at University & King) plus, the Windward Mall. Pieology.

The menu will spotlight its new dough, which is expertly crafted using its own proprietary flour mix, and red sauce, which is made in-house with just a few ingredients for a fresh, authentic flavor.

