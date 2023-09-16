Pieology Pizzeria welcomes Corporate Chef Vito Iacopelli to Hawai‘i to debut new Chef-inspired creations

HONOLULU, HAWAII (KITV4) Pieology Pizzeria, a pioneer in innovative fast-casual dining, is debuting an exciting menu refresh. The restaurants are offering new chef-inspired tastes, signature pizza selections, appetizers, and desserts, across all 100+ locations in the country, including the five locations owned by Cotti Foods in Hawai‘i – ‘Āina Haina, Kailua, Pearlridge, Hale Mahana (at University & King) plus, the Windward Mall. Pieology.
The menu will spotlight its new dough, which is expertly crafted using its own proprietary flour mix, and red sauce, which is made in-house with just a few ingredients for a fresh, authentic flavor.
Pieoloy's newly enhanced menu also offers premium ingredients, bolder flavors, and a modern spin on beloved Neapolitan-style classics.
Pieology tapped Chef Vito Iacopelli, a 4th generation Italian pizzaiolo and social media megastar with almost one million subscribers on his YouTube channel @vitoiacopelli, to recommit to an exceptional level of authenticity and quality.
This brand refresh features new premium hand- picked ingredients, open-fire ovens, a revamped house-made red sauce and handmade dough,
which is rolled, as opposed to pressed, and hand-stretched to order. The result is a crust that is better tasting, lighter, crispier and the perfect base for Pieology's premium Italian mozzarella cheese and range of 40+ toppings, including Hawai‘i-only favorites kalua pork, Portuguese sausage and SPAM®.
Snag a free pizza and cheese bread at the following public events:
Saturday, September 16
Pieology Pearlridge
All day – 10:30am-10:45pm
• First 25 guests will receive a FREE pizza
• FREE Cheese Bread with any purchase (a $7.99 value)
• Meet Chef Vito 10:30am – 2:00pm
Sunday, September 17
Pieology Windward Mall
All day – 10:30am-9:45pm
• First 25 guests will receive a FREE pizza
• FREE Cheese Bread with any purchase (a $7.99 value)