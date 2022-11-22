Pickleball injuries on the rise as sport's popularity grows

...STRONG NORTHEAST WINDS AND SIGNIFICANT NORTH SWELL POSSIBLE
ON THANKSGIVING...
A cold front is forecast to move quickly down the island chain
Wednesday night and Thanksgiving Day, bringing a brief period of
showers. More significantly, strong northeast winds are expected
to develop after the front passes, potentially resulting in a
period of very windy conditions. Forecast confidence is high that
most areas around the state will be impacted by these winds. You
may want to consider moving any planned outdoor Thanksgiving
events to indoors, as well as postponing hanging any outdoor
holiday decorations, which may become damaged or airborne with the
strong winds.
Additionally, a powerful low pressure system passing north of the
area will generate a large north swell that will build Wednesday
night, with the peak of the swell potentially coinciding with
extreme high tides Thursday and Friday mornings. Homeowners,
beachgoers and boaters should prepare for the potential of
significant wave run-up along exposed north facing shores.
This statement will be updated by 5 am HST Wednesday, November
23rd, or sooner if necessary.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Pickleball is considered the fastest-growing sport in the US .with about 5-million participants across the country, according to the Sports and Fitness Industry Association.
And now doctors are seeing a rise in pickleball-related injuries as more people pick up the paddle.
"You’re finding people who love this game so much because of the camaraderie and exercise," said Jack Hodges, District Ambassador for the State of Hawaii.
The popularity of pickleball is quickly on the rise.
"You’re looking at 1,500, 2,000 players on the four major islands,” Hodges said.
More participation also means an increase in injuries.
"In general in the late few recent years, with a rise in public interest in pickleball, I've seen a sharp increase in associate pickleball injuries," said Dr. Christian Kikuchi, an orthopedic foot and ankle surgeon at Orthopedic Associates.
"I would say it's a pretty stark increase. I would say on average at least 20 to 30 patients a week, in general, combine both new patients and follow up patients," Kikuchi added.
Hodges, who oversees pickleball activities across the state, knows about these injuries firsthand.
"I’ve injured my knee on more than one occasion. I tore a meniscus. I’ve injured my right hip playing pickleball...both wrists. I’ve had a couple of hamstring pulls as well,” Hodges said.
But this doesn’t stop the 75-year-old from doing what he loves.
"We’re playing at age 70, 75, 60, 65, and we think we’re 30. So that ball that we should just wave as it goes by thinking it’s a winner we go after it,” Hodges said.
While it’s true older folks are more prone to some injuries than younger people are, anyone is at risk. KITV4 anchor Mika Miyashima recently tore her Achilles tendon playing pickleball for the first time. She is looking at more than three months of recovery time, and that is in addition to having to get surgery to repair the tear.
"The most common injuries by far are lower extremity injuries. So below the hips accounting for about a third of pickleball related injuries. A majority of them are either tendon rupture of the Achilles' tendon or ankle sprain injuries as well as bone breaks or fractures of the ankle," Kikuchi said.
So how can you prevent getting yourself into a pickle playing pickleball?
"The conditioning aspect is super important, being limber, being flexible. You can do yoga on the side or you can do your own stretch program. Your legs, your hamstrings, the inside muscles in your legs, your quads. Your quads, around your hip area. There's many lower back injuries that happen, too, in pickleball, so it's very important to do cobra style exercises and side bending," said Jaco Van Delden, founder of Jaco Rehab.
Strength and balance are also important. And lastly, don't forget to wear proper footwear!