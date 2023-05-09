Physicians aim to inspire medical residents to practice on neighbor islands

HONOLULU (KITV4) - A state-wide shortage of healthcare providers has made it difficult for Hawaii residents to get the health care they need, especially for those on neighbor islands.
If you live in those areas, you may have had a hard time getting an appointment or finding a doctor, but an event on Tuesday helped to connect new doctors with physicians working on the neighbor islands.
Neighbor islands are currently designated by the federal government as being medically underserved–so, it’s more important than ever that new physicians end up working on them.
Doctors visiting from those islands explained that Hawaii currently has a shortage of almost 800 full time equivalent physicians, especially when it comes to primary care.
“Basically, what I found out is that there’s a lot of need for specialities, and a lot of opportunity, and they would love to have anyone, really, over in the neighbor islands for psychiatry, internal medicine, and OBGY,” noted Clark Caballero, an intern with Hawaii Residency Programs.
These physicians explained that now is the time for them to reach out and connect with medical residents and to get them excited about practicing outside of Oahu.
“It helps them to find meaning in what they do, too,” explained the executive director for Hawaii Residency Programs, Natalie Talamoa. “It can be very stressful, especially over the last couple of years with Covid–there's a lot of stress in being able to see all the patients and do all the things, but if they’re able to really connect and feel like they are part of that community, then they’ll do it, and that’s why they became a doctor–they want to help people, and they get to feel that.”
At this reception, medical residents got to chat one-on-one with these physicians and learn more about their work across healthcare systems, as well as in private and group practices.
Hawaii Residency Programs partnered with the Hawaii Society for Obstetricians and Gynecologists to host this event…which they say is the first of what will be an annual networking repetition.
Their goal is to reach new residents every year about what medical practice is like throughout the neighbor islands, and to hopefully bring more new doctors to them each year–whether they are joining an existing practice or starting their own.
