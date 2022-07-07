 Skip to main content
Phone lines down at Hawaii Emergency Management Agency, officials report

Cell Phone Generic

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency (HIEMA) says its phone lines are down.

HIEMA officials urge residents, if they are having an emergency, to call 911 for immediate assistance. The agency tweeted about the disruption to its phone service at 7:45 a.m.

Officials say all other questions can be directed to hawaiiema@hawaii.gov.

The cause of the phone disruption is unknown. There is no estimated time for when the phone lines will be restored.

So far, no other state agencies have reported similar issues.

