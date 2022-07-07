Phone lines down at Hawaii Emergency Management Agency, officials report By KITV Web Staff Jul 7, 2022 Jul 7, 2022 Updated 25 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency (HIEMA) says its phone lines are down.HIEMA officials urge residents, if they are having an emergency, to call 911 for immediate assistance. The agency tweeted about the disruption to its phone service at 7:45 a.m.Officials say all other questions can be directed to hawaiiema@hawaii.gov.The cause of the phone disruption is unknown. There is no estimated time for when the phone lines will be restored.So far, no other state agencies have reported similar issues.Heads up: The HI-EMA phone lines are currently down. If you have an emergency and are in need of immediate assistance, please dial 9-1-1. For all other queries you can email us at hawaiiema@hawaii.gov— Hawaii EMA (@Hawaii_EMA) July 7, 2022 Maui Humane Society seeking rabbit and guinea pig adopters; providing free rabbit vaccine clinic Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Phone Line Telephony Internet Official Ema Twitter Blockquote Disruption The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency More From KITV 4 Island News Crime & Courts Recaptured fugitive Casey White transferred to Alabama prison after being on the run from authorities for 11 days Updated May 11, 2022 Local Tuesday Weather: Breezy trade winds continue, showers expected to increase tonight Updated Jun 14, 2022 Local Big Island police officer under investigation following Nov. 7 crash in Hilo Updated Nov 15, 2021 Top Stories Maui County Council passes non-mineral sunscreen ban Updated Jul 4, 2022 Crime & Courts Neighbor arrested for murder after Big Island kupuna, 87, found in driveway with neck slashed Updated Jul 1, 2022 Video Waikiki residents express frustration over empty lot Updated Apr 15, 2022 Recommended for you