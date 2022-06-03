Pets in Paradise | 2023 Calendar Contest By Xiomara Yamileth Guevara Xiomara Yamileth Guevara Digital Content Producer Author facebook Author instagram Author email Jun 3, 2022 Jun 3, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Hawaii Humane Society is taking entries for its 2023 “Pets in Paradise” contest to raise funds and help support some of its programs. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HONOLULU (KITV4) – Do you have an adorable pet? Do they have what it takes to be featured in a calendar?The Hawaii Humane Society is taking entries for its 2023 “Pets in Paradise” contest to raise funds and help support some of its programs.The winners will receive a “Pet of the Month” calendar feature, a professional photography session and a custom digital drawing.Submissions are $25 dollars and will be accepted through June 30.To submit your pets photo or to pre-order a copy of the 2023 Pets in Paradise Calendar head to https://www.gogophotocontest.com/hawaiianhumane/login Local Aloha Friday Weather: Gentle trade winds lead to a warm weekend ahead By Web Staff Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Pet Contest Calendar Paradise Photography Sport Finance Hawaii Humane Society Submission Xiomara Yamileth Guevara Digital Content Producer Author facebook Author instagram Author email Follow Xiomara Yamileth Guevara Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV 4 Island News Top Stories Hawaii part of clinical trials for new Omicron-specific vaccine Updated Jan 21, 2022 Local Hawaii lawmakers weigh in on Ketanji Brown confirmation hearings Updated Mar 22, 2022 Local Many questions remain in impersonation plot that duped federal agents, prosecutors say Apr 8, 2022 Local Facing men in Maui was highlight for women baseball pioneers Updated May 25, 2022 Local Dr. Scott Miscovich with 'Premier Medical Group Hawaii' joined KITV to discuss mask mandates; daily COVID cases Feb 11, 2022 Local HFD extinguishes two-story warehouse fire in Kaneohe Updated May 11, 2022 Recommended for you