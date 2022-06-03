 Skip to main content
Pets in Paradise | 2023 Calendar Contest

  • Updated
  • 0

The Hawaii Humane Society is taking entries for its 2023 “Pets in Paradise” contest to raise funds and help support some of its programs.

HONOLULU (KITV4) – Do you have an adorable pet? Do they have what it takes to be featured in a calendar?

The winners will receive a "Pet of the Month" calendar feature, a professional photography session and a custom digital drawing.

The winners will receive a “Pet of the Month” calendar feature, a professional photography session and a custom digital drawing.

Submissions are $25 dollars and will be accepted through June 30.

To submit your pets photo or to pre-order a copy of the 2023 Pets in Paradise Calendar head to https://www.gogophotocontest.com/hawaiianhumane/login

