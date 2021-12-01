‘Petroleum-like substance’ detected in water samples taken from Red Hill Elementary

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A University of Hawaii lab has identified a “petroleum-like substance” in the water from samples taken at Red Hill Elementary, the Hawaii Department of Health confirms.
The Red Hill Elementary samples were collected Tuesday and analyzed at a lab at the University of Hawaii. The test results are preliminary, officials said. The samples have been sent to Eurofins Scientific in California for further analysis.
The DOH continues to recommend all water users on the Navy system to not drink, cook, or brush their teeth using the water. Further, DOH says all Navy water system users who can smell the fuel-like odor coming from their water to not use it “for drinking, cooking, bathing, dishwashing, laundry or oral hygiene.”
DOH officials say this recommendation will remain in place until analysis is returned from the Eurofins Scientific lab.
So far, the DOH has received more than 175 complaints about foul-smelling water. Those complaints have been limited to users of the Navy water system, officials said.
