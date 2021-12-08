Petroleum contamination reported in Navy’s Aiea Halawa shaft

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast to east winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas up to 10 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, and Oahu
Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) - The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) is alerting residents to avoid drinking the water, cooking, or using water for oral hygiene as diesel fuel levels have been reported in a sample collected at the Navy's Aiea Halawa Shaft.
The shaft is one of three groundwater sources that provides drinking water to the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) water system.
“The level of this contaminant poses a public health threat, and is considered unsafe to drink,” said Kathleen Ho, Deputy Director for Environmental Health.
“This news is concerning—especially as the cause of the petroleum release into the Navy’s water system remains unknown. We will continue to take all possible action to protect public health and the environment," added Ho.
The Navy reported that the sample was taken on Sunday, December 5