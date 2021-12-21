Pet safety precautions for the upcoming holiday season

HONOLULU (KITV4) - The holidays are almost here and the inevitable expected use of illegal fireworks in residential areas is almost here as well.
The Hawaii Humane Society is encouraging all residents to use precautions and be ready for the expected noise in order to keep their pets safe and help reduce the number of stray and injured animals at the center.
The Humane Society has provided a list of tips for pet owners to keep their furry friends safe:
- Keep your four legged friends in a safe place indoors and do not leave pets unattended outside. It is recommended to leave a radio or television on at normal volume to provide your pet with familiar and comforting sounds if you leave your house to enjoy the festivities. If you can’t keep your pet indoors, consider keeping them in an enclosed garage or with friends/ neighbors. Animals may panic and escape a yard, even if fenced.
- Ensure that your pets have proper identification. For Oahu residents, pets are required to be microchipped, and a collar with a tag noting your current phone number is highly recommended. For pets that are already microchipped, make sure your current contact information is registered with the manufacturer of your pet's chip or a free database like FoundAnimals.org. Call your veterinarian or schedule an appointment to microchip your pet at the Hawaiian Humane Society by visiting HawaiianHumane.org.
- If you find a lost pet, take them to the Hawaiian Humane Society’s Admissions Center, where they can be reunited with their owners.
- Immediately call the Hawaiian Humane Society at 808-356-2228 if your pet is lost you can file a Lost Pet Report. You may also fill out a report at HawaiianHumane.org.
- If you know that your pet or a pet is in serious distress by loud noises like thunder, consult with your veterinarian for ways to help alleviate the fear and anxiety. Do not give your pet tranquilizers or sedatives without consulting a veterinarian.
- On New Year’s Eve, be sure your pet gets plenty of exercise during the day. This will help tire them out before the evening’s display of both planned and unexpected fireworks.
In observance of the holidays, the Hawaiian Humane Society will have the following adjustments to hours and operations:
- The Adoptions Center will be closing early at 2 pm on both Christmas Eve (12/24) and New Year’s Eve (12/31).
- The Pet Food Bank (Mōʻiliʻili) will be closed on both Christmas Day (12/25) and New Year’s Day (1/1/22).
- Hawaiian Humane’s Mōʻiliʻili campus will be closed to the general public on both Christmas Day (12/25) and New Year’s Day (1/1/22).
- Appointments will not be available and the Community Spay/Neuter Center will be closed on both Christmas Day (12/25) and New Year’s Day (1/1/22).
- On days that Hawaiian Humane’s campus is closed, the Admissions Center will remain open for emergencies only.