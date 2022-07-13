 Skip to main content
Pet parents and animal lovers are invited to 'Bark in the Park' event in Kakaako

  • Updated
  • 0
bark in the park

Pet parents, pet lovers, and fur babies are all invited to the Bark in the Park event in Kakaako. 

Our Kakaako is hosting the free event on Saturday, July 23, from 2–6pm at the Kaloko‘eli Courtyard located at 444 Keawe St., near H Mart.

The event will feature pet workout classes provided by Orangetheory Fitness Kakaako, pet safety education talks hosted by the Honolulu Fire Department and the Hawaiian Humane Society, as well as a pop-up market, a photo wall, and other family-friendly activities.

Our Kaka‘ako restaurants and bars will feature "Yappy Hour" specials. 

Visit the event webpage for more. 

Summer surge of animal intakes putting pressure on Hawaiian Humane Society

Digital Content Producer

Kathryn spent the last decade in the Bay Area working in nonprofits, education, and communications consulting. She has a B.A. in English from St. Mary's College of CA and an M.A. in Public Affairs and Politics from the University of San Francisco.

