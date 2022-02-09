 Skip to main content

Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pentagon nominates Michael Bloomberg to lead Defense Innovation Board

  • 0
U.S. businessman Michael Bloomberg

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - NOVEMBER 02: U.S. businessman Michael Bloomberg speaks with participants prior to a meeting with Earthshot prize winners and finalists at the Glasgow Science Center on the sidelines of the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit on November 2, 2021 in Glasgow, United Kingdom. 2021 sees the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference. The conference will run from 31 October for two weeks, finishing on 12 November. It was meant to take place in 2020 but was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo by Alastair Grant - Pool/Getty Images)

 Alastair Grant/Pool/Getty Images

(CNN) -- Former New York City mayor and Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg has been nominated to serve as the chair of the Defense Innovation Board, a Defense Department spokesperson announced Wednesday.

"Mr. Bloomberg ... will bring a wealth of experience in technology, innovation, business and government to the Defense Innovation Board," said Pentagon press secretary John Kirby.

The Defense Innovation Board was created in 2016 as an independent panel to advise senior Pentagon leaders on what they say are "three focus areas: people and culture, technology and capabilities, and practices and operations."

Kirby said Bloomberg's leadership "will be critical to ensuring the department has access to the best and brightest minds in science, technology and innovation through the teams of diverse experts that he will lead as chair of that board."

Bloomberg welcomed the news of his nomination.

"I'm honored to work with Secretary Austin, Deputy Secretary Hicks, other senior Defense Department leaders and innovators from government and business to help bring new ideas and outside perspective that can help protect Americans and our values, interests, and allies around the world," he said in a statement to CNN.

Before running for mayor of New York City in 2001 as a Republican, Bloomberg was a successful entrepreneur whose company creates software for the financial industry.

He has been listed as the 20th richest man in the world, with a net worth of $59 billion as of 2021, according to Forbes.

After serving three terms as mayor of New York, Bloomberg ran for president in November 2019 but dropped out the following March after his campaign failed to gain traction.

He subsequently endorsed Joe Biden and threw millions of dollars behind his campaign.

During his campaign, Bloomberg faced accusations of sexist and misogynist behavior, including claims from the 1990s that prior to a male colleague's wedding, Bloomberg told a group of female employees to "line up to give him a blow job as a wedding present"; that he would regularly direct comments like "look at that nice piece of ass" at women in the office; and that upon learning that a female employee was expecting a baby, he responded: "Kill it!"

Bloomberg denied making the "kill it" remark and other comments laid out in at least two lawsuits, but also acknowledged that he made comments he said did not align with his values.

Bloomberg's nomination comes months after the Defense Department said it would implement the 80 recommendations of an independent review commission on sexual harassment and assault in the military, after facing years of criticism from victims, advocates and lawmakers for the department's handling of the issues.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin nominated Bloomberg "to leverage his experience and strategic insights on innovation, business and public service," according to Kirby.

"Obviously the secretary is very grateful that Mr. Bloomberg was willing to take this additional responsibility on," Kirby said of the nomination, "and very grateful that he's willing to serve in that capacity."

This story has been updated with additional developments Wednesday.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.