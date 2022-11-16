Pedestrian killed after being hit by driver on Kalanianaole Highway | UPDATE By KITV Web Staff Nov 16, 2022 Nov 16, 2022 Updated 23 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save UPDATE 11:26 p.m.: A 73-year-old woman has died after being struck by a car on the Kalanianaole Highway. The 71-year-old driver, who was traveling northbound on the Highway, struck the woman as he was entering the Kanapuu Drive intersection. The victim, who was crossing Kalanianaole Highway from west to east, was not in a marked crosswalk. She was taken to a hospital in critical condition, but succumbed to her injuries. Speed, alcohol, and drugs do not appear to be contributing factors in this collision. The investigation is ongoing. Local 'I feel hopeless' | Wife of man killed in 2021 Kalihi road rage shooting speaks at sentencing By 'A'ali'i Dukelow ORIGINAL STORY--KAILUA (KITV4) -- A pedestrian sustained critical injuries after being hit by a car on Kalanianaole Highway.On Wednesday, November 16, around 6:10 p.m., a 73-year-old woman was hit by a vehicle, on Kalanianaole Highway near Kanapuu. Emergency services performed life support. She is listed in critical condition. No information has been released on what caused the crash. This is a developing story. Please stay tuned for more updates. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From KITV 4 Island News Local Undersea exploration of the Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument to stream live, interactive Updated May 12, 2022 Local "First Hawaiian Bank" ranked top financial institution in the islands Updated Mar 17, 2022 Local Online game WORDLE now available in Olelo Hawaii Updated Feb 7, 2022 Local Thursday Evening Weather: March 24, 2022 Updated Mar 24, 2022 News Council reinforces push to ban rental campers on Maui Updated Aug 18, 2022 Local BWS continues pipe repairs of 30-inch break in Punaluu Updated Jun 29, 2022 Recommended for you