Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit on Kalanianaole Highway near Kanapuu By KITV Web Staff Nov 16, 2022 Nov 16, 2022 Updated 25 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KAILUA (KITV4) -- A pedestrian sustained critical injuries after being hit by a car on Kalanianaole Highway.On Wednesday, November 16, around 6:10 p.m., a 73-year-old woman was hit by a vehicle, on Kalanianaole Highway near Kanapuu. Emergency services performed life support. She is listed in critical condition. No information has been released on what caused the crash. This is a developing story. Please stay tuned for more updates. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From KITV 4 Island News Local Car crash slows H-1 west bound traffic near University Avenue Updated May 9, 2022 Local Gas leak reported in Waipahu, HazMat team secured leak Updated Nov 3, 2022 Local Hiker rescued from the Kaau Crater Trail Updated Apr 26, 2022 Local Water main break shuts H-1 Eastbound Zip Lane at Pearl Harbor Interchange Updated Mar 4, 2022 Local 'I feel hopeless' | Wife of man killed in 2021 Kalihi road rage shooting speaks at sentencing Updated 23 min ago Local For National Cheeseburger Day on September 18, McDonald's giving them away for free, after $1 purchase Updated Sep 16, 2022 Recommended for you