Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by car on Kamehameha Highway near Hauula

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel and Maui County Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HAUULA, Hawaii (KITV4) – A man is in critical condition after being hit by a car while trying to cross Kamehameha Highway in the Hauula area on Oahu, Wednesday morning.
The crash happened around 2:13 a.m. According to the report, a 59-year-old man was driving northbound on Kamehameha Highway when he struck the 45-year-old pedestrian who was attempting to cross the highway.
The driver said he was "unable to stop his vehicle in time" when he crashed into the pedestrian, who investigators said was not in a marked crosswalk." The pedestrian was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
At this time, neither speed, alcohol, nor drugs appear to a factor in the crash, police said. It is unknown if they are factors on the part of the 45-year-old pedestrian.
Neither the driver nor the pedestrian have been identified.