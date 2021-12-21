Paubox awards scholarships to Native Hawaiian college students pursuing STEM majors. 

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES...
.A north northeast swell will combine with shorter period wind
waves to produce rough and choppy surf along east facing shores
through Wednesday.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Surf of 7 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...East facing shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui, and
Big Island.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming
difficult and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 20 to 30 kt, with higher gusts.
Seas 8 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Coastal Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Paubox announced it has awarded $13,000 in scholarships to 13 deserving Native Hawaiian college students pursuing a STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) or related major on Tuesday.
“I was awarded a similar scholarship when I was in college and have always appreciated how that helped me on my journey,” said Paubox Founder CEO, Hoala Greevy. “Although that scholarship program (Native Hawaiian Higher Education Program) no longer exists, I feel an obligation to create a pipeline of local talent to support the next generation of Hawaiian STEM leaders.”
STEM has awarded students $1,000 dollars each year since 2019 to support their studies through graduation, making it a unique scholarship in the State of Hawaii.
“What stood out to me about Paubox was that they offer many networking opportunities to meet local entrepreneurs and people from Hawaii who started their own companies," said Lauren Kwee, a Punahou graduate and Harvard sophomore studying physics.