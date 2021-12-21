Offers go here

Paubox awards scholarships to Native Hawaiian college students pursuing STEM majors. 

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Paubox announced it has awarded $13,000 in scholarships to 13 deserving Native Hawaiian college students pursuing a STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) or related major on Tuesday.

“I was awarded a similar scholarship when I was in college and have always appreciated how that helped me on my journey,” said Paubox Founder CEO, Hoala Greevy. “Although that scholarship program (Native Hawaiian Higher Education Program) no longer exists, I feel an obligation to create a pipeline of local talent to support the next generation of Hawaiian STEM leaders.”

STEM has awarded students $1,000 dollars each year since 2019 to support their studies through graduation, making it a unique scholarship in the State of Hawaii.

“What stood out to me about Paubox was that they offer many networking opportunities to meet local entrepreneurs and people from Hawaii who started their own companies," said Lauren Kwee, a Punahou graduate and Harvard sophomore studying physics. 

For a list of all recipients, visit www.paubox.com.

