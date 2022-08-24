 Skip to main content
Patient killed, paramedic critical after ambulance 'explodes' at Adventist Health Castle in Kailua

KAILUA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A patient is dead and a paramedic is in critical condition after an ambulance reportedly exploded near Adventist Health Castle on Ulukahiki Street in Kailua, Wednesday night.

Authorities say Ulukahiki Street was shut down because of the incident. Details about the incident have not yet been released.

