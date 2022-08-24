Patient killed, paramedic critical after ambulance 'explodes' at Adventist Health Castle in Kailua By KITV Web Staff Aug 24, 2022 Aug 24, 2022 Updated 20 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KAILUA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A patient is dead and a paramedic is in critical condition after an ambulance reportedly exploded near Adventist Health Castle on Ulukahiki Street in Kailua, Wednesday night.Authorities say Ulukahiki Street was shut down because of the incident. Details about the incident have not yet been released.The cause of the incident has not been released. It is unclear if anyone else was injured.The City and County of Honolulu is held a 10 p.m. news conference at Castle Medical Center regarding the incident. This is a developing story. Check back with KITV4 for more information. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags News Conference Ambulance Incident Kailua Commerce Crew Castle Medical Center City And County Hawaii Honolulu Oahu More From KITV 4 Island News Local ICYMI: 4 stories from around Hawaii that you Need to Know from KITV4 Jun 15, 2022 Video Local musician Kimie Miner has released a new Christmas Album and is ready to start "Moving Forward" with the next phase of her career. Updated Dec 16, 2021 News FBI 'Mana Wahine' hiring event hopes to attract more female candidates Updated Jun 13, 2022 Local Thursday Weather: Enhanced morning showers with moderate to breezy trade winds Updated Jul 7, 2022 Crime & Courts Jury finds US Navy diver guilty of terroristic threatening Updated Apr 8, 2022 Business University of Hawaii at Manoa breaks ground on $70 Million "Rise" Facility Updated Jul 26, 2022 Recommended for you