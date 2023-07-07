Passport services will be available at Wahiawa Satellite City Hall

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 kt. Seas 6 to 9 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi
Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward
Waters, Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big
Island Windward Waters, Big Island Leeward Waters and Big
Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- First-time passport applicants can apply for a passport at the Wahiawa Satellite City Hall starting Monday, July 10. The service is appointment-only and can be booked online.
Wahiawa is now a part of three satellite city halls that help residents get their passport and other needs.
“Expanding the city’s U.S. passport service to Wahiawa reflects our ongoing commitment to making a meaningful contribution to easing processing delays for residents with plans to travel abroad,” said Kim Hashiro, director of the city’s Department of Customer Services.
They will be accepting at least 21 passport applications daily; each person applying for a passport must have an appointment.
Original documents and copies of proof of citizenship and identification are required. Satellite city halls do not provide passport photos.
The satellite city hall will collect a $35 processing fee by cash or check in addition to a passport application fee.