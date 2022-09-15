Passenger dies from injuries suffered in Kamehameha Highway crash in Aiea

AIEA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The passenger who was critically injured in a crash on Kamehameha Highway in Aiea, Wednesday, has died, according to the Honolulu Police Department (HPD).
The crash happened Wednesday around 2 p.m. near Runner’s Hi, east of McGrew Loop, on eastbound Kam Highway.
According to HPD crash investigators, a 78-year-old man driving a Honda vehicle suddenly veered toward the center median and struck a concrete rail transit pillar.
When crews with Honolulu Emergency Medical Services (EMS) arrived on scene they found the driver had suffered serious injuries in the crash and his passenger, a 78-year-old woman, had suffered critical injuries.
Both individuals were taken to the emergency room for treatment. While at the hospital, officials say the passenger’s condition began to deteriorate and she was pronounced dead. Neither the driver nor the passenger have been identified at this time.
Investigators say speed, drugs, and/or alcohol do not appear to have played a factor in the crash. It is unknown if the driver suffered a medical emergency that caused him to veer into the rail pillar. The investigation is ongoing.
This was the 36th deadly crash on Oahu so far in 2022.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.