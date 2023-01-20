Parts of Kamehameha Highway closed due to accident, downed power lines By KITV Web Staff Jan 20, 2023 Jan 20, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KAAAWA (KITV4) -- The area of 49-705 Kamehameha Hwy, around Kualoa Ranch, is closed in both directions due to a car accident and downed power lines. Honolulu Police, EMS, and fire crews are on scene. According to police, one vehicle was involved. News North Shore businesses hoping to reap the benefits of the Eddie Aikau big-wave surfing contest By Kristen Consillio Drivers should avoid the area. No details were given as to the cause of the crash, or of any injuries. This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From KITV 4 Island News Local Monday Weather: Trade winds return, expected to build through the week Updated Aug 8, 2022 Local Evening closure of Kamehameha Highway planned for repaving roadways Updated Aug 2, 2022 Business Maui County considering measure to prevent 'over-tourism' Updated Aug 31, 2022 Local UH Men's Basketball team hosting free clinic Aug. 6 on Kauai for keiki grades 6 and under Updated Aug 3, 2022 Business The Escape Game bringing six escape rooms to Honolulu in December Updated Nov 16, 2022 Video State Representative Sonny Ganaden joins KITV to discuss what he wants to see done in the areas affected by the ongoing water crisis. Updated Dec 11, 2021 Recommended for you