Parts of Kamehameha Highway closed due to accident, downed power lines

KAAAWA (KITV4) -- The area of 49-705 Kamehameha Hwy, around Kualoa Ranch, is closed in both directions due to a car accident and downed power lines. 

Honolulu Police, EMS, and fire crews are on scene. According to police, one vehicle was involved. 

