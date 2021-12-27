Partly Sunny Tuesday with higher rain chances by NYE

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt with higher gusts and seas 6 to
11 feet.
* WHERE...Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Windward Waters,
Alenuihaha Channel, Pailolo Channel, Big Island Southeast
Waters, Maalaea Bay, Kauai Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel,
Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel,
Maui County Windward Waters and Oahu Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Increasing rain chances to end 2021 and start 2022.
Tonight, mostly cloudy with passing trade wind showers late. Lows near 70s. ENE winds at 10-20 mph.
Tuesday, trade winds and a few passing trade wind showers. High clouds will continue to stream overhead, bringing considerable cloudiness at times. Highs 76 to 81. Lows 66 to 71. ENE winds 10 to 20 mph.
New Year's Eve Friday expect increasing rain chances with southeast winds bringing periods of moderate to heavy rain.
A fading NW swell Tuesday. Additional west-northwest pulses are expected during the rest of the week but will be smaller in size. The ongoing northeast swell will maintain moderate surf along the east facing shores through Wednesday, then become slightly smaller.
Chief Meteorologist Pete Caggiano forecasts for KITV4 Island News during the 5,6 and 10 p.m. newscasts Monday – Friday. He has the American Meteorological Society and National Weather Association Seal of Approval.