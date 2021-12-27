Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt with higher gusts and seas 6 to
11 feet.

* WHERE...Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Windward Waters,
Alenuihaha Channel, Pailolo Channel, Big Island Southeast
Waters, Maalaea Bay, Kauai Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel,
Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel,
Maui County Windward Waters and Oahu Windward Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Partly Sunny Tuesday with higher rain chances by NYE

  • Updated
  • 0
Radar
TruVuAdmin

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Increasing rain chances to end 2021 and start 2022.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with passing trade wind showers late. Lows near 70s.  ENE winds at 10-20 mph.

Tuesday, trade winds and a few passing trade wind showers. High clouds will continue to stream overhead, bringing considerable cloudiness at times. Highs 76 to 81. Lows 66 to 71. ENE winds 10 to 20 mph.

Increasing rain chances for New Year's Eve

New Year's Eve Friday expect increasing rain chances with southeast winds bringing periods of moderate to heavy rain.

A fading NW swell Tuesday.  Additional west-northwest pulses are expected during the rest of the week but will be smaller in size. The ongoing northeast swell will maintain moderate surf along the east facing shores through Wednesday, then become slightly smaller.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you