Part of Kamehameha Highway near Waimea Bay declared traffic emergency zone

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL THIS EVENING FOR MOST OF
OAHU...
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING OVER THE
KOHALA MOUNTAINS AND WAIMEA AREA ON THE BIG ISLAND...
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING FOR MOST LOWER
ELEVATION AREAS...
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING FOR THE SUMMITS
OF MAUNA KEA MAUNA LOA AND HALEAKALA...
.Strong high pressure northeast of the state will produce locally
damaging trade winds over and downwind of island terrain through
Satuday morning. Wind speeds will trend slowly lower into the
breezy range for most areas through the weekend.
...HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING...
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM HST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...For the High Wind Warning time period, east winds 30 to
40 mph with localized gusts over 60 mph. For the Wind Advisory
time period, east winds 25 to 35 mph with localized gusts over
50 mph expected.
* WHERE...Most areas on Oahu.
* WHEN...The High Wind Warning in effect until 6 PM HST this
evening. The Wind Advisory in effect from 6 PM this evening
until 6 AM HST Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines and
damage roofs. Power outages are possible. Driving will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Strong winds may lead to property damage. Hazardous driving
conditions due to powerful cross winds will pose a serious risk
for drivers, especially for light weight and high profile
vehicles. Loose outdoor items should be brought inside or secured
properly.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 10 to 15 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui County
Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
WAIMEA BAY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The area of last weekend's rockfall along Kamehameha Highway near Waimea Bay has been declared a traffic emergency zone -- and the Hawaii Department of Transportation is taking action to protect the highway.
The Department of Transportation issued the declaration Thursday, allowing the state to speed up the process of working on the area, but that means prolonged, upcoming lane closures and slow-downs for residents in the region.
George Abcede, a Highways Administrator with the Department of Transportation said, "In this instance, by Waimea Bay, along Kamehameha Highway, there's only one way in and one way out, so we really need to expedite the project."
When it comes to construction on Kamehameha, Waimea resident Amelia Kohl told KITV4, "It gets backed up quite a ways, and you have to wait and they do 30 minutes and then they let one lane go, so it's a pretty big inconvenience if you need to get to town from here, you have to go the long way, like the east side which takes a lot longer."
HDOT will be taking action to protect Kamehameha Highway near Waimea Bay by extending the impact fencing between the slope and the highway to provide better protection.
A construction sign posted on Kamehameha Highway says paving begins on Mar. 14 (Mon. - Fri.) from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The estimated construction cost for the impact fencing is $1.2 million with an estimated completion of March 2023.
HDOT says Kamehameha Highway near Waimea Bay is currently the number one rockfall hazard area in the state. It's followed by portions of Hawaii Belt Road on the Big Island, then Kuhio Highway on Kauai. On Maui, the state ranks Honoapiilani Highway as a top spot at rockfall risk.
