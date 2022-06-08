 Skip to main content
Parking restrictions for Lanikai and Kailua for the Kamehameha Day 3-day weekend

  • Updated
Dept. of Transportation Services

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Parking will be restricted at Lanikai and Kailua for the Kamehameha Day three-day weekend, the Honolulu Department of Transportation Services (DTS) announced.

In an effort to reduce traffic congestion, parking restrictions will begin on Friday, June 10 and run through Sunday, June 12.

No parking will be allowed on Makaliʻi Place in Kailua, and on all streets and shoulders of Mokulua and ʻAʻalapapa Drives in Lanikai from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for Kamehameha Day Weekend.

Parking will also be restricted on cross-streets connecting Mokulua and ʻAʻalapapa Drives, DTS said.

DTS will have temporary signs on affected streets in Lanikai and Kailua to warn drivers of the parking restrictions.

