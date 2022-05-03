Parent claims theft is an 'ongoing issue' at Kohala High School

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL ISLANDS
THROUGH 6 PM HST THURSDAY...
.Several pulses of long-period south swell are expected to fill in over
the next couple of days.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Surf 7 to 10 feet, building to 8 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all islands.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming
difficult and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...East to northeast winds 20 to 25 kt...up to 30 kt over
the Alenuihaha Channel. Seas 7 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Coastal Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
A south swell affecting the area will have the potential to
produce large breaking waves in harbor entrances through
Wednesday afternoon. This swell may also produce some harbor
surges at times.
KAPAAU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Fed up with what she referred to as an "ongoing issue," one parent at Kohala High School is hoping to raise awareness about alleged thefts on campus.
Francine Lactaoen claimed both her sons at Kohala High had money stolen from their bags in the locker room.
"So I have one son that was missing $300, which he had hidden in his bag. It was his first payroll from work at the time," Lactaoen said.
According to Lactaoen, her other son had $20 missing from his bag, but it's not the amount that concerns her.
"They feel very violated that someone went into their bag," Lactaoen added. "It's not only concerning but very disappointing because they go to school and they trust people at school...it's a small school. Everybody knows each other."
Other parents, Lactaoen shared, told her their kids also fell victim to alleged theft on campus.
"I just hope the right things are going to be done to correct the issue," Lactaoen said.
This complaint comes after Kohala High's athletic director was arrested on suspicion of theft and criminal tampering.