Parade, festivities planned to honor Honolulu Little League World Series champions

Members of the Honolulu Little League team hold the Championship banner after beating Curacao in the Little League World Series Championship baseball game in South Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. Honolulu won 13-3. (AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar)
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A parade and other festivities are in the works honoring the Honolulu Little League Team for their dominating performance en route to capturing the 2022 Little League World Series World Championship.
Mayor Rick Blangiardi and Honolulu city officials will announce the official detailed plans at a press conference Friday morning at the Honolulu Hale at 10 a.m.
What we know so far is that the parade is being held on Thursday, Sept. 8. It will start at noon at A’ala Park and run down King Street, through Downtown and Chinatown, and will end at Honolulu Hale.
Festivities will begin once the parade reaches Honolulu Hale. Some festivities that have been confirmed include a presentation of a proclamation to the team, a special honor for Coach Gerald Oda, live music, food, and autograph signings.
City officials say there will be rolling street closures during the parade in the Downtown and Chinatown areas. King Street will be closed at the intersection of Liliha Street and Dillingham Boulevard, with traffic diverted onto one of the other two roads, city officials confirmed. Once the last element of the parade leaves A’ala Park, crews will re-open roads behind the parade as safety permits.
More details are expected to be revealed at Friday’s official announcement ceremony.
