 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Parade, festivities planned to honor Honolulu Little League World Series champions

  • Updated
  • 0
LLWS Curacao Hawaii Baseball

Members of the Honolulu Little League team hold the Championship banner after beating Curacao in the Little League World Series Championship baseball game in South Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. Honolulu won 13-3. (AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar)

 Tom E. Puskar

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A parade and other festivities are in the works honoring the Honolulu Little League Team for their dominating performance en route to capturing the 2022 Little League World Series World Championship.

Mayor Rick Blangiardi and Honolulu city officials will announce the official detailed plans at a press conference Friday morning at the Honolulu Hale at 10 a.m.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK