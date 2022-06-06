Para surfer has message for those who stole his custom adaptive surfboard ahead of contest

WAIKIKI, O'ahu (KITV4) -- Talented surfers from around the world are gathering in Waikiki this week for the 2022 Access Surf Hawaii Adaptive Surfing Championships.
The first day para surfers will be hitting the waves at Queens Beach Waikiki is Wednesday, June 8.
But one of those surfers, Spike Kane, could be starting the competition without his surfboard.
When Kane woke up Sunday morning ready for another day of training, his surfboard was gone from the garage at the Ewa Hotel in Waikiki.
"You get familiar with your board, you know how it operates, you understand the dynamics of it, you have muscle memory locked into that shape and that is gone now," explained Kane.
Kane is a T1 paraplegic. His spinal cord is severed.
"Across from armpit to armpit, everything below is dead, no muscle, no core, so if I lay down on a board I can’t paddle cause my face is in the water," said Kane.
It's his custom board that allows him to ride the waves and now, that is gone.
But while this isn't the way Kane pictured this trip going, he's trying to remain positive, starting with how grateful he is to Hawai'i's surf community.
"The surfing community in Hawai'i is like one organism. You tell one person and you tell everybody. As soon as I contacted a couple of friends here, within 5 minutes it was everywhere," Kane said.
Since the alert went out about his lost board, Kane says he's been inundated with offers to help get him back on the water as soon as possible.
On Monday, June 6, Kane was getting ready to try out several different boards in the hopes of finding one that felt best for the contest.
"There will be a learning curve on whatever I surf, but I am putting faith in the juju of the ocean to just give me that little extra lift," Kane said.
Kane did file a police report, but says he won't be pressing charges.
"The thing is you never know what people are going through and what is motivating them to take the actions they do. They obviously need to get something out of it," said Kane.
KITV4 spoke with management at the Ewa Hotel to request the security footage that captured the theft, but the hotel says they will not be releasing the footage since this is a police investigation.
Kane's message to those who stole his board:
"I would gladly give them the board if they wanted it that much, but I would really like to surf it.
Just drop it off at the Duke statue with a sign saying ‘here you go,’ and I will leave it there for you after the competition to come and get."
If you have seen or found the board, contact police or Access Surf.