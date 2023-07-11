Pandemic effects still put Hawaii student education behind by months

"I took a summer school course to make up a course I didn't get credit for during the school year," said McKinley High School student Kai Reverio.
She is not alone.
"I have many other classmates that took summer school because they struggled during the year, and they had to retake a certain course," added Reverio.
While 4th grade reading levels showed improvement in the state's most recent testing, math and reading scores were down for Hawaii 8th graders, along with 4th graders' math scores.
Falling behind in one subject can also have a snowball effect on others.
"Reading scores have been down and that includes writing. We've have to backpedal those skills before we teach them content. So it is a lot more straining on us as teachers," stated Ehren Meinecke, a teacher at Aliamanu Middle School.
He says students are trailing behind in more than just academics, but also their social and emotional learning.
"Students have expressed to me it is harder to focus and the transition is difficult for them. The lack of social interaction leads to discomfort and it is difficult for classroom discussions or for them to speak one on one," added Meinecke.
The Department of Education recently started a plan to accelerate learning. Over the next 6 years, the DOE aims to have students read proficiently by the end of 3rd grade and be proficient in math by the end of 8th.
The plan also would create a more positive educational environment. One with additional support for social and emotional health, that encourages students to not only attend school but also want to be a part of regular classes again.
"I'm teaching summer school to a lot of these students in the recovery phase, because they haven't assimilated or adjusted back to taking notes, going to school, and doing your work. I think it will be years before we come back to normalcy," said Meinecke.