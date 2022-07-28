Paiko Ridge gets protection in perpetuity after community pushback

Since its establishment in 2004, the vision for Livable Hawaii Kai Hui has always been to protect cultural and natural resources in East Honolulu. Preserving Paiko Ridge is the group's latest welcome addition.
Between Niu Valley and Kuli'ou'ou on Oahu's east side stands Paiko Ridge.
For many people, the mountain range is recognized to separate the two East Honolulu areas, and it's equally known for its Hawaiian cultural and historical significance.
For years, the nearly 335-acres of Residential Zone and Preservation Zone land of Paiko Ridge has seen plans for development, but not without pushback from local non-profits and the community to preserve it instead.
Finally, the push to protect Paiko Ridge in perpetuity was announced on Thursday, July 28.
"We were fortunate, we were able to work with the land owner LevRed Investors LLC., and we're very thankful that they worked with us during the pandemic to agree to allow us to raise the funds privately, to be able to purchase the lands for $1.3 million dollars," said Elizabeth Reilly, founder of non-profit Livable Hawaii Kai Hui.
The non-profit group behind the purchase said for more than a decade their determination to secure the parcels from the landowner finally paid off, with LevRed donating the balance of land.
The deal adds a Residential Zone of nearly 3-point-5 acres to the purchase agreement.
The parcel, located in the lower back part of Kuli'ou'ou Valley, will eventually be owned by non-profit Kupa'aina O Kuli'ou'ou and downsized to a preservation parcel.
"Today's success also annouces Kupa'aina O Kuli'ou'ous ability to protect 4-acres that were under imminent threat of development, with development plans," Reilly said. "They're now able to almost put to rest those entire 4-acres that are equally as important to the larger community."
"We've been fortunate to protect a heiau, a wetland with endangered birds, 187-acres on the Ka'iwi Coast." said Reilly.
Preserving Paiko Ridge is the group's latest welcome addition.
