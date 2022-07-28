 Skip to main content
Paiko Ridge gets protection in perpetuity after community pushback

Paiko Ridge

Since its establishment in 2004, the vision for Livable Hawaii Kai Hui has always been to protect cultural and natural resources in East Honolulu. Preserving Paiko Ridge is the group's latest welcome addition.

 Photo courtesy of Livable Hawaii

Between Niu Valley and Kuli'ou'ou on Oahu's east side stands Paiko Ridge.

For many people, the mountain range is recognized to separate the two East Honolulu areas, and it's equally known for its Hawaiian cultural and historical significance.

