Pai Honolulu brings back pau hana menu including craft cocktails and mocktails

  • Updated
  • 0

An award winning restaurant in downtown honolulu is bringing back a pau hana menu and craft cocktails since the pandemic.
Award Winning Pai Honolulu in Downtown brings back its Pau Hana menu

Pau Hana at Pai Honolulu is on Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 4:30 pm till 6 pm. Besides shareable plates - craft cocktails and mocktails plus wines by the glass are served. Live music is on Friday with Na Hoku Hanohano award winner, Ben Vegas. Check Pai Honolulu's instagram for more details.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- An award winning restaurant in Downtown Honolulu is bringing back a Pau Hana menu including craft cocktails and mocktails since the pandemic.

Kevin Lee is the Executive Chef and Owner of Pai Honolulu. The restaurant is consistently named one of Hawaii's best restaurants since it opened 5 years ago.

An error occurred