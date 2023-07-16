Pai Honolulu brings back pau hana menu including craft cocktails and mocktails

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO
6 PM HST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 20 to 30 knots and seas 6 to 11
feet expected.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters and Oahu
Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...From noon Tuesday to 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Pau Hana at Pai Honolulu is on Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 4:30 pm till 6 pm. Besides shareable plates - craft cocktails and mocktails plus wines by the glass are served. Live music is on Friday with Na Hoku Hanohano award winner, Ben Vegas. Check Pai Honolulu's instagram for more details.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- An award winning restaurant in Downtown Honolulu is bringing back a Pau Hana menu including craft cocktails and mocktails since the pandemic.
Kevin Lee is the Executive Chef and Owner of Pai Honolulu. The restaurant is consistently named one of Hawaii's best restaurants since it opened 5 years ago.
Having worked at Michelin starred restaurants in New York and Hong Kong; Chef Lee developed a globally inspired menu.
"So the idea behind the pau hana menu is a lot of shareable things just for people to get together relax enjoy each other's company," Lee said. "There are more people downtown we thought this might be an opportunity for people to get together after work basically how everyone used to."
Pau Hana at Pai Honolulu is on Thursday, Friday and Saturdays from 4:30 'till 6 p.m. Besides shareable plates - craft cocktails and mocktails plus wines by the glass are also served.
Live music is on Fridays with Na Hoku Hanohano award winner, Ben Vegas. Check Pai Honolulu's Instagram for more details.
Seating is available on the patio in the outdoor covered rotunda of Harbor Court and at the inside bar.
Featuring drink specials and shared appetizer plates.
Walk-ins and Reservations both welcome. Reservations can be made online via open table or by calling 808-744-2531.