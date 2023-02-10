Pacific Whale Foundation announces event celebrating 43rd year protecting marine life

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL THIS EVENING FOR MOST OF
OAHU...
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING OVER THE
KOHALA MOUNTAINS AND WAIMEA AREA ON THE BIG ISLAND...
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING FOR MOST LOWER
ELEVATION AREAS...
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING FOR THE SUMMITS
OF MAUNA KEA MAUNA LOA AND HALEAKALA...
.Strong high pressure northeast of the state will produce locally
damaging trade winds over and downwind of island terrain through
Satuday morning. Wind speeds will trend slowly lower into the
breezy range for most areas through the weekend.
...HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING...
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM HST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...For the High Wind Warning time period, east winds 30 to
40 mph with localized gusts over 60 mph. For the Wind Advisory
time period, east winds 25 to 35 mph with localized gusts over
50 mph expected.
* WHERE...Most areas on Oahu.
* WHEN...The High Wind Warning in effect until 6 PM HST this
evening. The Wind Advisory in effect from 6 PM this evening
until 6 AM HST Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines and
damage roofs. Power outages are possible. Driving will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Strong winds may lead to property damage. Hazardous driving
conditions due to powerful cross winds will pose a serious risk
for drivers, especially for light weight and high profile
vehicles. Loose outdoor items should be brought inside or secured
properly.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 10 to 15 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui County
Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Pacific Whale Foundation is celebrating its 43rd year dedicated to protecting marine life and inspiring environmental stewardship.
The foundation is holding a hybrid event throughout the month of February to celebrate the return of migrating humpback whales to Maui Nui.
The "Race for Whales" virtual event encourages everyone to support the nonprofit organization’s efforts in ocean conservation through events such as Race for Whales as well as their community beach cleanups and other ohana-friendly activities.
Race for Whales throughout the month of February and will be open to all global participants. The virtual celebration consists of uploading and tracking any and all movement, whether that be running, walking, biking, etc., being measured throughout the month.
Participants who complete 43 miles will receive medals commemorating their achievement of bringing awareness to marine animals and the challenges that they face.
The month-long celebration gives others an opportunity to learn more about marine life and provides helpful information on how they can be part of the mission to protect the ocean through science and advocacy.
In addition to the online event, the Maui Whale Festival is also including weekly community beach cleanups on Maui throughout February.
On-island participants are welcome to join and help clean up debris and submit their findings to the Pacific Whale Foundation in an effort to provide them with valuable information with their ongoing research to inform measures that protect the waters of Maui Nui.
For more information on Maui Whale Festival events and activities, click HERE.
Kayli Pascal-Martinez is the first recipient of KITV4’s Robert Kekaula Fellowship. Kayli was selected in the Fall of 2022 for this prestigious opportunity out of a broad pool of young applicants who are from Hawaii or currently living in Hawaii. She currently attends University of Hawaii - West Oahu where she is a junior studying Communications and New Media Technologies.