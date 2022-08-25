Pacific & Asian Affairs Council Launches 2022 Global Leadership Program.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- After a two year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Pacific & Asian Affairs Council is excited to announce the return of its Global Leadership Program.
PAAC, a Hawaiʻi-based nonprofit, is preparing the next generation of leaders for an increasingly interconnected world and the 2022 Global Leadership Program will offer one-of-a-kind experiences for a cohort of students in grades 9-12 throughout Hawaiʻi.
The program focuses on understanding the complex systems surrounding our most pressing global issues and spans 7-months of in-person and virtual sessions. Upon program completion, students are eligible for a $1,000 travel-scholarship with PAAC.
“Our goal is to develop youth leaders who are informed about global issues and are empowered to contribute to a more peaceful, sustainable, and just world,” said Niki Shishido, Executive Director of PAAC. “Students are exploring new ideas, building lasting relationships, and uncovering how they might make a real impact in a complex and connected world.”
The program focuses on the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Students will explore global issues through multiple lenses, including systems, community, ethics, and leadership.
They will also discover the impact of those issues in Hawaiʻi and map the systems that need to be addressed to impact change or contribute to sustainable solutions.
In addition, this opportunity provides access to ongoing program offerings and networking opportunities including international travel.
"It really just opens a window to something they maybe haven't been expose to in class or talked about with their friends or families, so giving them opportunity might spark that interest in them," said Shishido.
The program is open to a cohort of 20 high school students from public, private, charter, and home schools. Applications are being accepted through Sept. 14, 2022, and sessions will kick off with a fall break Leadership Summit from Oct. 2-5, 2022, on Oʻahu.
Program expenses, including flights for neighbor-island students, are covered through a scholarship from PAAC. A $50 fee is required at the time of program acceptance, and fee waiver applications are available.
PAAC serves around 2,000 high school students a year statewide through a variety of programs, including the Global Leadership Program, international travel, after-school clubs and classes, dual-credit courses, conferences, and more.
