Pacific & Asian Affairs Council launches 2022 Global Leadership Program

  • Updated
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- After a two year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Pacific & Asian Affairs Council is excited to announce the return of its Global Leadership Program.

PAAC, a Hawaiʻi-based nonprofit, is preparing the next generation of leaders for an increasingly interconnected world and the 2022 Global Leadership Program will offer one-of-a-kind experiences for a cohort of students in grades 9-12 throughout Hawaiʻi.

