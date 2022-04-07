Overnight camping at Bellows to end due to return of nesting sea turtles

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 knots, except north winds in
Maalaea Bay.
* WHERE...Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big
Island Leeward Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Sea turtle nesting period has arrived and the Marine Corps Base is announcing the suspension of overnight camping at Bellows Field Beach Park.
The closure is necessary to ensure the safety of the sea turtles, which are a federally-protected, endangered species, and culturally significant to Hawaii. The overnight suspension will only apply during the 19 weeks the turtles nest, incubate, and hatch along the shoreline, Marine Corps officials said.
The campground closure will begin on Monday, April 18 through Thursday, September 1, but may be extended past Labor Day Weekend.
Weekend day use will continue to remain open to the public.
Once a nesting site is confirmed, the area surrounding the nest will be closed off from human use.
Signs will be posted at public facilities with information about the turtle nesting sites.
If you see a nesting turtle or hatchlings on Bellows Beach, please call (808) 448-4916.