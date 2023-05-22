Overgrown sidewalks a growing problems on Oahu

Too much of grass and greenery has turned into a concern in Hawaii Kai, as weed covered sidewalks become a growing problem on Oahu.
James Lancaster lives across the street from all the overgrowth, including grass that has grown four feet tall. But he says he tries not to look at it, "It will just stress me out and I would want to cut that side of the street. So, I don't look at it. It is better that way."
He like other homeowners take care of the grass and landscape in front of their houses, but a long stretch of sidewalk along Lunalilo Home Road is left to the city to maintain.
"I get calls almost weekly about the condition of our sidewalks," said Honolulu City Council Chair Tommy Waters.
Not just about the need to cut the grass around sidewalks, but also the repair of them.
"In some areas, the sidewalks are lifted because of the trees that are planted. In other areas, they are sinking," added Waters.
The city cannot keep up with all that maintenance work because there is of a shortage of city employees.
"The city has about 3,000 vacant positions...3,000!" exclaimed Waters.
"It's a never ending battle that is on going. We have a shortage of personnel in maintenance. We still have ample staff, but there is just so much work to be done," said Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi.
Which is why the overgrown grass and weeds is not the only greenery James is keeping his eye on.
"Part of this tree, in front of my home, fell last week. I called the city and it took forever for them to come. I am concerned the tree will totally fall, but I get it - they are busy," said Lancaster.
The mayor and city council members hope to pass bills this year that would provide additional funding to fill the thousands of vacant city positions. Which would help to keep the sidewalks straight and stop the grass from growing waist high, in the future.
The city spokeswoman told KITV 4 Island News, because of complaints the maintenance division will now come out by the end of the week to cut the grass and give people their sidewalk back.