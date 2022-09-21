Over 110,000 in Hawaii are eligible for student loan forgiveness under President Biden's plan

FILE — President Joe Biden speaks about student loan debt forgiveness in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Aug. 24, 2022, in Washington. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona listens at right. Many have cheered President Joe Biden's proposal to provide student loan forgiveness to millions of Americans as a significant step toward addressing the nation's racial wealth gap and other inequities facing borrowers of color. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Over 100,000 Hawaii residents could be impacted by the student loan forgiveness program President Joe Biden unveiled last month, according to a new report from the U.S. Department of Education.
Approximately 111,000 Hawaii residents could have some or all of their student loans forgiven after the Student Loan Forgiveness Plan goes into effect.
Applications for the loan forgiveness program are available starting in early October.
Those making an annual income less than $125,000, or households making less than $250,000, are eligible for student loan relief up to $10,000 ($20,000 for Pell Grant applicants).
