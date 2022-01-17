Over 100 caregivers arrive in Hawaii to support Queen's Health Systems

HONOLULU (KITV4) - More than 100 medical workers arrived in Honolulu this weekend to provide assistance to the frontline nurses at The Queen's Medical Center-Punchbowl and The Queen's Medical Center-West Oahu.
With the current COVID surge, Hawaii has received its first wave of 115 caregivers. The caregivers consisting of nurses, respiratory therapists, and radiologic technologists.
“This is welcome relief as we continue to see rapid transmission of COVID-19 in our community. Like the rest of the country and the state, Queen’s is seeing a dramatic increase in community-acquired infections and exposures. Today, over 800 of our caregivers are not at work due to either infection or exposure to COVID-19 or caring for family and loved ones impacted by COVID-19." said Jill Hoggard Green, Ph.D., RN, President and Chief Executive Officer of The Queen’s Health Systems.
On Monday the caregivers participated in orientations and deployed to various areas such as the Emergency Department, Intensive Care Unit, and medical-surgical units.
“We are once again very appreciative of the federal government’s support in providing aid to help us through this surge,” added Hoggard Green.
Given the rapid community transmissions, Queen’s would like to offer some simple reminders to help keep you and your family safe and reduce the risk of COVID-19 exposure.
• Get vaccinated, including a booster! If you have been vaccinated, get a booster if you have not done so already. If you are unvaccinated, please consider receiving your first dose as soon as possible.
• Wear a mask. Consider wearing a mask even around household and family members who have unmasked exposures, especially if you are unvaccinated or have medical conditions that can weaken your immune system.
• Practice physical distancing.
• Wash your hands.
• Avoid large crowds especially when indoors. Keep your gatherings very small; ten people or less.
• Stay home if you are sick.
The safety and well-being of our patients and staff remain our highest priority.