Outsmart Cyber Crime webinar offered for kupuna to combat online scams

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 10 to 25 kt with higher gusts and seas
4 to 7 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Leeward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Leeward Waters and
Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
The Maui County Office on aging and the Maui County Council on Aging will host a virtual webinar Wednesday called “Outsmart Cyber Crime”, as part of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day on Wednesday, June 15 at 10am.
Kupuna can register here. You can see more events at the AARP state website here.
"Elder financial abuse and exploitation deprive older Americans of an estimated $2.6 billion or more annually, " Maui Mayor Victorino's office shared in a statement. "The FBI reports that, in 2020, people in Hawaii lost $1.8 million to romance scams, $2.3 million to tech support scams and $1.6 million to investment scams. Elder abuse also leads to health care and legal costs."
The Maui County Office on Aging encourages everyone to wear purple on Wednesday to show their support for World Elder Abuse Awareness Day. Supporters can also take the #WEADD615 Challenge and show how they can prevent elder abuse.
