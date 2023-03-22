Outside investigator identifies oxygen tank as source of deadly Kailua ambulance fire

Officials with Honolulu Emergency Medical Services (EMS) released an outside investigator's final report on the incident Wednesday.
The fire killed the patient, 91-year-old Fred Kaneshiro, and critically injured paramedic Jeff Wilkinson.
Wilkinson told investigators he was using a breathing machine known as a CPAP that was connected to a main oxygen tank plugged into the ambulance wall. As the crew pulled into Adventist Health Castle Hospital, Wilkinson disconnected the device to plug it into a portable oxygen tank. That's when there was a pop noise and the fire started.
A preliminary investigation by the Honolulu Fire Department, released in September 2022, also identified a portable oxygen tank as the possible origin of the fire.
Honolulu EMS Director Dr. Jim Ireland said the preliminary findings do not suggest that any of the actions taken by the paramedic contributed to the incident.
EMS hired an outside investigator that specializes in oxygen related fires. Investigators from the Emergency Care Research Institute described the fire like a "flametorch" that burned through the roof that night.
EMS director Jim Ireland says, "The cause of the fire is not known but two possible mechanisms include contamination of the regulator with solvents, debris, or other particles, or particles within the oxygen tank."
The report gives the public a first time look at the damage inside the ambulance. Shocking images showing the fire burned so hot, you can't even tell there was once a gurney here.
EMS has changed its protocol to make sure when the crew reverses into the ER bay, they turn off the engine and open the back doors. "The paramedic was trying to find the door to get out so it took some time. I think with the ambulance parked doors open, if that one-in-a-million [fire] were to happen again, they could get out," says Ireland.
The report showed Wilkinson's clothes, with significant damage to the right side and the back. He was sitting by the patient in what's called the Captain's chair.
EMS pulled and inspected similar model ambulances after this fire, as well as bought all new regulators for the oxygen cylinders. Ireland says Wilkinson is still recovering but wants to return to work, and the EMT driving that day has asked to be Wilkinson's partner.
