Outside investigator identifies oxygen tank as source of deadly Kailua ambulance fire

  • Updated
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A deadly ambulance fire in Kailua on August 24, 2022 started from a portable oxygen tank that could have been contaminated, officials announced Wednesday.

Portable oxygen cylinder, regulator mechanism identified as possible origin in Kailua ambulance explosion

Officials with Honolulu Emergency Medical Services (EMS) released an outside investigator's final report on the incident Wednesday.

Kailua Ambulance Fire report
Download PDF Kailua Ambulance Fire report

