Outpouring of support to help a Big Island police officer whose house was destroyed by fire

PUNA DISTRICT, BIG ISLAND (KITV4) -- There has been an outpouring of support for a Big Island police officer and his family, who lost almost everything they had in a fire, including three of their pets.
"It was something we never thought would happen to us -- a house fire," said Hawaii Police Department Ofc. Erhard Autrata.
Fire tore through the Autrata family's house on Hanale Drive in Ainaloa. It's where Erhard, his wife, and four of their children live.
The fire broke out just before 6:30 p.m. last Friday, December 30. The Autratas were at a nearby restaurant, celebrating their daughter's 10th birthday.
Autrata said: "Then we're just about ready to leave the restaurant and our next door neighbor calls us. I could tell she was frantic on the on the phone saying that the house was on fire.
"As we were pulling up, of course we could see fire coming through the roof, through our living room area. A portion of the house was engulfed. My wife was worried about our three three puppies that live inside the house."
Unfortunately their dogs Blondie, Handsome, and Blaise did not make it out alive. The fire ended up destroying almost the entire house.
"The inspectors stated that it started up high in in the attic over the girls room. And they believe that it was an electrical-related fire," Autrata said.
Autrata is a patrol officer in the Hamakua Coast area, and has been to a number of house fires during his time in the police department.
"As an officer going in, right, you feel bad for the families that you're trying to help out to get the animals out, or even get people out of their houses, and that's heartbroken, as an officer trying to help people. But never, you just don't think you're going to be going to a fire call and it's your own home," Autrata said.
The Hawaii Fire Department estimates the loss at $250,000, but Autrata said they will rebuild.
The State of Hawaii Organization of Police Officers (SHOPO) created a post on social media saying their SHOPO brother needs their help. There has also been an outpouring of support from the community.
Autrata said: "We're just so grateful for for everyone that supported us and everyone that's donated. You know, some of the people that have donated, it's all they have, and they wanted to give it to us.
"So that's, you know, I feel so good in our heart to know that people -- there's so many good people out there that will give every last penny to help a complete stranger.
"So we just want to thank them. We want to thank everyone."
In the meantime, the Autratas are staying with their oldest daughter at her family's home.
If you'd like to help the Autrata family, click here for the GoFundMe set up in their name.
