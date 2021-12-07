Outage on Amazon Web Service disrupting streaming services, deliveries

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast to east winds 15 to 30 kt. Seas up to 10 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel and Maui County Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
If you can't watch your Netflix or Disney+, there's a reason. Amazon's cloud computing unit went down on Tuesday.
A notice on Amazon Web Services' status page says it's at the main region in Virginia, so not all users may be experiencing outages. But this is affecting Disney's streaming subscription service, Disney+, Netflix, Slack, stock trading app Robinhood, and Coinbase -- the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the U.S.
The outage also could impact package deliveries. Warehouse and delivery workers, and drivers for Amazon's Flex service, reported on Reddit that they couldn't access apps to scan packages or access delivery routes.
Some Amazon sellers reported they couldn't get to the internal website to manage customer orders.
KITV4 tech expert Ryan Ozawa says this is coming at a bad time. It's peak season for the holiday shipping.
"It will potentially cause delays because Amazon relies on its own services. If they're using Amazon Web Services to coordinate logistics and shipping they're probably disconnected like everyone else," Ozawa said.
Amazon hasn't said how many warehouses and delivery stations are affected.
Almost any service running from the cloud is going to be touching Amazon Web Services (AWS), so it's probably any web service provider you use.