Outage leaves 13,000 residents in Windward Oahu without power. 5 schools close for the day.

HAWAII KAI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- More than 13,000 residents in Windward Oahu are without power, Tuesday morning, due to broken electrical equipment in a remote area, inaccessible by truck, according to Hawaiian Electric (HECO).
HECO tells KITV4 crews have identified the broken equipment on a pole in the mountains. It's cut off power to four substations in Hawaii Kai and Kaneohe. The power outage is expected to last until at least 2 p.m.
HECO says a helicopter will be used to make the repairs.
The outage has forced school administrators on five local campuses to close for the day. Officials say the outage is disrupting activities and would keep them from being able to provide meal service for the students. Families are being notified of the closures.
The affected schools include Hahaione Elementary, Kamiloiki Elementary, Koko Head Elementary, Niu Valley Middle School, and Kaiser High School.
Kaiser Permanente closed its Hawaii Kai Clinic due to the power outage. Physicians, providers, and staff will be redeployed to the Honolulu Medical Office, a KP spokesperson wrote on Twitter. Members who have scheduled appointments for Tuesday will be contacted by staff and given other options.
No other details have been released. It is unclear what caused the equipment to fail.
This is a developing story. Check back with KITV4 for updates.
8a East Oahu/Windward update: Crews are currently working on repairs to safely restore power and power has been restored to customers in the Portlock area. Earlier, we identified broken equipment in a remote area inaccessible by truck. Estimated restore time is 2p. #OahuOutagepic.twitter.com/sTcyjY3xjE
