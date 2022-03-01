Outage leaves 13,000 residents in East Oahu without power. 5 schools close for the day.

HAWAII KAI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- More than 13,000 residents in East Oahu were without power, Tuesday morning, due to broken electrical equipment in a remote area, inaccessible by truck, according to Hawaiian Electric (HECO).
As of noon, the number of residents without power had decreased slightly to 11,100.
HECO tells KITV4 crews have identified the broken equipment on a pole in the mountains. It's cut off power to four substations in Hawaii Kai and Kaneohe.
Expected restoration time was tentatively set for 2 p.m. However, after crews learned more extensive repairs were needed, HECO adjusted its expected restoration time to "before dark."
HECO says a helicopter will be used to make the repairs.
The outage has forced school administrators on five local campuses to close for the day. Officials say the outage is disrupting activities and would keep them from being able to provide meal service for the students. Families are being notified of the closures.
The affected schools include Hahaione Elementary, Kamiloiki Elementary, Koko Head Elementary, Niu Valley Middle School, and Kaiser High School.
Kaiser Permanente closed its Hawaii Kai Clinic due to the power outage. Physicians, providers, and staff will be redeployed to the Honolulu Medical Office, a KP spokesperson wrote on Twitter. Members who have scheduled appointments for Tuesday will be contacted by staff and given other options.
No other details have been released. It is unclear what caused the equipment to fail.
This is a developing story. Check back with KITV4 for updates.
10a East Oahu/Windward update: Crews are removing vegetation before making repairs to broken equipment in the Koolau mountains. The area is inaccessible by truck and crews will be flown in by helicopter. Estimated restore time is 2p. Mahalo for your patience. #OahuOutagepic.twitter.com/decq5BG038
