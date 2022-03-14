Optimism high at State Capitol to solve Hawaii's affordable housing crisis

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The price of homes in Hawaii keeps going up, and so does the need for affordable housing.
With home prices averaging more than $1 million, not enough affordable housing is a common complaint at the State Capitol. But bills advancing this legislative session change things.
"The legislature is proposing truly historic amounts for affordable housing," said Senator Stanley Chang.
There are bills that would include $600 million for Hawaiian Home Land developments, millions for fixing up low income housing and money for other moderate home owners.
But some want to spark more housing development, by having less regulation.
"Zoning regulations have rules with what you can do with land you own. Can you put in a duplex, add a unit? There are too many limitations," said Malia Hill, Policy Director for Grassroot Institute of Hawaii.
For decades, many homeowners could add ohana units to their property, while more recently on Oahu, additional dwelling units were allowed to be built.
Since September 2015, there have been 1,722 ADU applications. But only about half of those have been built, which means they are not making much of a dent in Hawaii's housing needs.
"We already have ADU and ohana zoning and it hasn't solved the problem, so it just doesn't work," added Chang.
What will work? That depends on who you ask.
"We need to make it possible and make it profitable to make housing. To increase the number of houses we need to reduce regulation that has stymied development," said Hill.
In other words, less state involvement. But Chang feels differently. He instead wants the state to built more affordable housing.
"What I've proposed is to take state lands along the rail route, and develop them with high density condo towers," added Chang.
Instead of private developers building condos and then reserving some work force housing, like in Kakaako, Chang would limit buyers of the state housing to only those who live in Hawaii. And it would not be only low income housing.
"I propose to open it up to not just the low income, but also the middle class," stated Chang.
Others feel the state could solve the housing crisis by simply zoning more land as residential.
"Only 5% of land is made available for residential. We still have a huge amount. We don't need to add much to provide more land for housing," added Hill.
While there may be differing views on the best solution, one thing many agree on is: the need for more housing.
According to a state study, Hawaii needs to build around 6,500 homes or condo units each year, but has only been producing about a third of that.