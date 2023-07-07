UPDATE | Skyline ridership drastically dips during the first two days of paid service

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi
Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward
Waters, Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big
Island Windward Waters, Big Island Leeward Waters and Big
Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
The city announced on Friday that 1,290 passengers rode Skyline on Thursday -- the second day that passengers had to pay for their ride.
That's up just slightly from Wednesday, when only 1,245 people paid to ride Skyline.
When the city launched its new rail service last Friday, it offered free rides through Tuesday, the 4th of July.
During the free period, the city said 71,722 people rode Skyline.
ORIGINAL STORY on 7/6:
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Thursday was day two of people paying to ride Skyline, and it was pretty empty again just like on Wednesday.
The city said there were were only 1,245 riders on Wednesday, which amounts to 88 riders per hour during the 14 hours it was open.
"The turnout yesterday, yeah I would've liked a few more. 88 riders per hour -- that's a really crowded bus, but it's a really uncrowded train," said Roger Morton, the director of the city's Dept. of Transportation Services.
The city's goal by the end of the year is 8,000 to 10,000 riders a day.
On Tuesday, the 4th of July, there were 18,108 riders, when it was free. Many of them were riding Skyline for fun, and not to commute to work.
It has been a learning experience for everyone over the past week.
"Most of the folks that were riding were new to public transportation, and so we could have done a better job with our signage. We learned a couple of things about our fare gates. People didn't stand exactly where we wanted, where we thought they would stand, and so our fare gates were giving an alarm to step back," Morton said.
The section of the rail now open only goes between Kapolei and Halawa, but UH West Oahu and Leeward Community College are along the route, and the city hopes ridership will go up once school starts next month.
When asked if the city is working with UH to try to incentivize students to ride the rail, Morton replied: "Well, it will probably take about a year for us to deal with UH because it's a student-driven thing.
"But we are working with the Department of Education on a program whereby with parental consent, the Department of Education is going to provide a free transit benefit for all high school students."
If each of the 1,245 riders on Wednesday paid $3, which is a one-way adult fare, the city collected $3,735 for the whole day.
When asked how many riders the city needs to cover their operational costs on a daily basis, Morton replied: "Well, rail never covers its operational costs. But what we would like to have would be that my goal is that by the time we get our system all the way done, that it would cover about 30% of our costs."
They're still a ways away from making that happen. But sit tight.
"Well, I think the message really is we're doing rail for the future. And part of the future is IOS-2 when we get to the airport and Middle Street in two years, less than two years from now. But the real goal for all of us is to get to downtown," Morton said.