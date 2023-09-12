 Skip to main content
Online Sports Betting Under Consideration In Hawaii

  • Updated
  • 0

Kitv4's Cynthia Yip talked to a local Senator who's behind an effort to make on line betting legal in the Aloha state.

HONOLULU (ISLAND NEWS) The debate about online sports betting remains one of the hottest topics in the country including here in Hawaii, especially now that football season is in full swing.

A State Senator is proposing the legalization of online sports betting in the Aloha State and another lawmaker says legalizing online sports gambling is not a good idea.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to Cyip@kitv.com

