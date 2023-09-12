Online Sports Betting Under Consideration In Hawaii

HONOLULU (ISLAND NEWS) The debate about online sports betting remains one of the hottest topics in the country including here in Hawaii, especially now that football season is in full swing.
A State Senator is proposing the legalization of online sports betting in the Aloha State and another lawmaker says legalizing online sports gambling is not a good idea.
Supporters of online sports betting say, this could enhance the fan experience by allowing those in Hawaii to legally wager on their favorite sports teams.”
An anonymous Hawaii gambler who supports online sports betting says, " It does increase the fan experience its more exciting to watch a game for a lot of people when you have a wager on it, its kind of a culture in Hawaii. That’s why so many people go to Las Vegas we spend all our money putting in bets there."
This Island resident and supporter of online sports betting prefers to be anonymous. He says gambling revenues in Las Vegas help to fund public schools in Nevada. And he believes that extra money from online sports betting could help fund public schools in Hawaii." I think this would be a huge revenue generator if we could just manage it properly make sure the people in charge are ethically the proceeds are going to the right places. I’m all for it.”
Many in Hawaii, consider Las Vegas the 9th Island. Maui Senator Angus McKelvey will be proposing this bill that would seek to legalize online betting in Hawaii. Right Now, more than 34 states and Washington D.C. have legalized some form of online sports betting and others are planning to launch their legal sports betting sites before the end of 2023.
Sen. Angus McKelvey, (D) West Maui – Kihei says ,"Everybody else but Hawaii but a handful of states are doing it. And additional revenues we are losing it and we need it now more than ever.
Senator Karl Rhoads, (D) Nuuanu – Chinatown says, "And the state doesn’t get the full benefit but if the state was taking all the money and we ran our own gambling operation say, but its not we’re enriching a private company. And we are getting a small cut.”
Senator McKelvey adds this bill will also emphasize responsible gambling practices, with age verification and measures allocating a portion of the revenue to support gambling prevention and treatment programs.
As this debate unfolds, supporters continue to make their case, hoping that Hawaii might join the other states where online sports betting has become a legal and regulated industry.