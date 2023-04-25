Online registration for the Keiki and Junior Lifeguard programs on Kauai begins soon

LIHUE, Hawaii (KITV4) – Online registration for the 2023 Keiki and Junior Lifeguard programs on Kauai is set to begin on May 1 at 7:45 a.m. There is a limited amount of seating, so anyone interested is encouraged to register as soon as it’s available online.
The program will teach keiki more about ocean safety awareness along with life-saving skills. The Keiki Lifeguard Program is available to children from ages 8 – 11 who can swim and run 50 yards nonstop.
The Junior Lifeguard Program is open to youth ages 12-17 who can swim and run 100 yards nonstop. All participants will need to provide a birth certificate as well.
The free program will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the following dates:
June 12 – 16, at Salt Pond Beach
June 19 – 23, at Kalapaki Beach
June 26 – June 30, at Hanalei Pavillion
July 10 – July 14, at Wanini Beach
July 17 – July 21, at Kalapaki Beach
Participants in the program are asked to bring their own lunch, sunscreen, and towel to their daily training.
Kayli Pascal-Martinez is the first recipient of KITV4’s Robert Kekaula Fellowship. Kayli was selected in the Fall of 2022 for this prestigious opportunity out of a broad pool of young applicants who are from Hawaii or currently living in Hawaii. She currently attends University of Hawaii - West Oahu where she is a junior studying Communications and New Media Technologies.