Online registration for Kaua’i’s Summer Fun programs opens on May 24

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY FOR KAUAI AND OAHU...
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM HST THIS MORNING THROUGH
FRIDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Niihau, Kauai, and Oahu.
* WHEN...From 6 AM HST this morning through Friday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas
may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to
rapid runoff.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Deep tropical moisture surging northward over the islands
ahead of an upper disturbance settling southeastward will
lead to an increasing likelihood for widespread heavy
rainfall and thunderstorms over the western end of the state
through Friday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
LIHUE, Hawaii (KITV4) – The start of Summer Fun programs on Kauai are just around the corner, don’t forget to register your keiki!
On Wednesday, May 24 at 8 a.m., registration for Kauai’s Summer Fun programs will be available for people to sign their keiki up. It’s first come first served so be ready to log on to the website as soon as possible!
The 2023 summer program will begin on June 13 until July 21 on weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Keiki ages 5 to 11 are able to register at various program locations that include Kapaa, Lihue, Kalaheo, Hanapepe, and Kekaha neighborhood centers, and the Anahola Clubhouse.
