Online monkeypox panel on August 11 will address stigma, provide vaccine resources

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FOR LEEWARD AREAS THROUGH
THURSDAY...
.The combination of dry fuels, strong and gusty trade winds, and
low relative humidity will result in critical fire conditions at
times through Thursday. Any fires that develop could display
extreme fire behavior, and be difficult to control.
...RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY FOR
GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR LEEWARD SECTIONS OF ALL
ISLANDS...
* AFFECTED AREA...Leeward portions of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WIND...Northeast to east 20 to 30 mph with higher gusts.
* HUMIDITY...Around 45 percent in the afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Red Flag Warning does not
predict new fire starts.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 knots.
* WHERE...Big Island Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward
Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters and Oahu
Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Through early Thursday morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Monkeypox virus particles, illustration. Monkeypox virus is found near rainforests in Central and West Africa and causes disease in humans and monkeys, although its natural hosts are rodents.
HONOLULU (KITV4) —The Hawaii State Department of Health (DOH) will join the Hawaii Health and Harm Reduction Center and other members of the community in addressing ongoing concerns with stigma and bias regarding monkeypox. Subjects will include up-to-date information about the virus, reducing stigma felt by the trans and LGBQ community, and current public health efforts.
The “Community Matters! Safety over Stigma,” event will be held online Thursday, August 11, from 5:30 to 7:30 PM. Register here.
Panel participants include Dr. Christina Wang, DnP, Medical Director at Hawaiʻi Health and Harm Reduction Center; Tim McCormick, Director, Harm Reduction Services Branch, Hawaiʻi Department of Health; Thaddeus Pham, Co-Chair, State of Hawaiʻi Sexual and Gender Minority Work Group; Walter Enriquez, Jr., CEO, Gay Island Guide
Last Thursday, the Biden Administration declared the monkeypox outbreak a national health emergency. In terms of the overall risk of monkeypox in Hawaii, DOH states on its website: “Based on the current information available, the risk to most Hawaii residents remains low.”
DOH will offer vaccines to those at risk of contracting monkeypox at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center on Sunday, August 14, on an appointment basis. Registration is now open online. Another vaccine clinic at the Blaisdell Center will be held on Sunday, August 20. Vaccines are also available at community partner sites on Oahu and the Neighbor Islands.
Those who are currently eligible for the JYNNEOS monkeypox vaccine include Hawaii residents 18 and older who meet one of the following criteria:
1) Contact to a confirmed case(s): Direct contact with a person with a monkeypox infection in the last 14 days
2) Post exposure prophylaxis++: Gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men and transgender individuals with high-risk intimate contact in the last 14 days in venues (sex-on-premises events, bathhouses, sex clubs, or sex workers) or area (including Hawaii) where monkeypox is known to be spreading